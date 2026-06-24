FIFA World Cup 2026 | Respite for Iran as Team Melli is cleared to enter US two days before crucial match against Egypt

<p>In a huge sigh of relief for Iran national football team, restrictions around Team Melli's World Cup travel are being slightly loosened, with the team now permitted to travel to US game sites two days before the day of the match.</p><p>The move was confirmed by the US Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday.</p><p>Earlier, Iran team officials had complained to FIFA that they could only arrive for matches in Los Angeles one day before kick-off -- and had to leave almost as soon as the match was over.</p> .FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran to lodge complaint over tournament travel restrictions.<p>Iran were previously forced to travel to game sites within 24 hours of each of their first two games, both of which were played in Inglewood, Calif. This change will allow Iran to travel to Seattle on Wednesday ahead of Friday's Group G match against Egypt.</p><p>The team still must return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, immediately after a match concludes, leaving that aspect of Iran's travel restrictions unchanged.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran snatch more than a 'point' in their stalemate with New Zealand.<p>Iran announced over the weekend they would be making a complaint with FIFA about the requirements, with manager Amir Ghalenoei saying Iran are "the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup."</p><p>The build-up to the tournament jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico was marked by numerous off-field setbacks for Team Melli.</p><p>The war launched against Iran in February by the United States and Israel kept the team's participation in doubt right up to the last minute.</p><p>The team had initially planned to set up its base camp in Arizona but opted for Tijuana at the last minute, while the United States refused to grant visas to a dozen members of support staff.</p><p>And yet Iran (0-0-2, 2 points) earned a draw in each of their first two matches and can advance to the knockout stage for the first time in history with a win -- and potentially a draw -- in their final group-stage match. Egypt top the group standings at 1-0-1 with four points.</p> <p>(With inputs form agencies)</p>