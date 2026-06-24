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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Respite for Iran as Team Melli is cleared to enter US two days before crucial match against Egypt

The ‌team still must return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, ‌immediately after a match concludes, leaving that aspect of ⁠Iran's travel restrictions unchanged.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 08:02 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsIranUSAFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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