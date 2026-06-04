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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Reusable bottles banned at venues citing safety concerns

The move has raised concerns ⁠among supporters about coping with heat, with temperatures at a few venues expected to ‌range between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 05:53 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 05:53 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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