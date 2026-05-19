Key highlights

• Ronaldo's sixth World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Al Nassr, has been named in Portugal's 27-member squad for his sixth World Cup appearance.

• Messi's rivalry return Lionel Messi, Argentina's 2022 World Cup winner, is also set to play, reviving the iconic Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry.

• Portugal's squad depth The squad includes 27 players plus one symbolic spot in memory of the late Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in 2023.

• Group stage fixtures Portugal opens against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 17 June in Houston, followed by matches against Uzbekistan and Colombia.