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Portugal's 27-man FIFA World Cup 2026 squad includes Cristiano Ronaldo, setting up a potential final showdown with Lionel Messi.
Key highlights
• Ronaldo's sixth World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Al Nassr, has been named in Portugal's 27-member squad for his sixth World Cup appearance.
• Messi's rivalry return
Lionel Messi, Argentina's 2022 World Cup winner, is also set to play, reviving the iconic Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry.
• Portugal's squad depth
The squad includes 27 players plus one symbolic spot in memory of the late Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in 2023.
• Group stage fixtures
Portugal opens against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 17 June in Houston, followed by matches against Uzbekistan and Colombia.
• Portugal's World Cup drought
Despite Ronaldo's prolific scoring record, Portugal has never won the FIFA World Cup.
Key statistics
143 goals
Ronaldo's international goals
28 years old
Diogo Jota's age at death
6
World Cup appearances for Ronaldo
11 June
Tournament start date
19 July
Tournament end date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 May 2026, 13:27 IST