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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Seventh heaven for Messi as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1

Lionel ​Messi makes a record by becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 04:41 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Seventh heaven for Messi as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1

In one line
Lionel Messi scores in his seventh consecutive World Cup match as Argentina defeat Jordan 3-1 in the 2026 tournament.
Key facts
Messi's historic streak
Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches, extending his record with a free-kick goal against Jordan.
Argentina's dominant display
Argentina secured a 3-1 victory over Jordan with goals from Lo Celso, Martinez, and Messi, showcasing their depth despite nine changes to the starting lineup.
Lo Celso's free-kick brilliance
Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with a curling free kick from 20 metres, demonstrating precision and composure in Argentina's attacking play.
Martinez's penalty conversion
Lautaro Martinez doubled Argentina's lead from the penalty spot after a VAR review, capitalising on a controversial foul on Leandro Paredes.
Jordan's lone goal
Mousa Altamari pulled one back for Jordan, marking the first time Emiliano Martinez conceded in the 2026 World Cup.
Key statistics
7
Consecutive World Cup matches with a goal
3
Argentina's goals in the match
80th
Minutes taken by Messi to score his goal
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 28 June 2026, 04:41 IST
FootballSports NewsLionel MessiArgentinaJordanFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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