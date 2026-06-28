FIFA World Cup 2026 | Seventh heaven for Messi as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1

Lionel Messi scores in his seventh consecutive World Cup match as Argentina defeat Jordan 3-1 in the 2026 tournament.

Key facts

• Messi's historic streak Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches, extending his record with a free-kick goal against Jordan.

• Argentina's dominant display Argentina secured a 3-1 victory over Jordan with goals from Lo Celso, Martinez, and Messi, showcasing their depth despite nine changes to the starting lineup.

• Lo Celso's free-kick brilliance Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with a curling free kick from 20 metres, demonstrating precision and composure in Argentina's attacking play.

• Martinez's penalty conversion Lautaro Martinez doubled Argentina's lead from the penalty spot after a VAR review, capitalising on a controversial foul on Leandro Paredes.