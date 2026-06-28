FIFA World Cup 2026 | Seventh heaven for Messi as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Lionel Messi scores in his seventh consecutive World Cup match as Argentina defeat Jordan 3-1 in the 2026 tournament.
Key facts
• Messi's historic streak
Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches, extending his record with a free-kick goal against Jordan.
• Argentina's dominant display
Argentina secured a 3-1 victory over Jordan with goals from Lo Celso, Martinez, and Messi, showcasing their depth despite nine changes to the starting lineup.
• Lo Celso's free-kick brilliance
Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with a curling free kick from 20 metres, demonstrating precision and composure in Argentina's attacking play.
• Martinez's penalty conversion
Lautaro Martinez doubled Argentina's lead from the penalty spot after a VAR review, capitalising on a controversial foul on Leandro Paredes.
• Jordan's lone goal
Mousa Altamari pulled one back for Jordan, marking the first time Emiliano Martinez conceded in the 2026 World Cup.
Key statistics
7
Consecutive World Cup matches with a goal
3
Argentina's goals in the match
80th
Minutes taken by Messi to score his goal
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 June 2026, 04:41 IST