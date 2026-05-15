FIFA World Cup 2026 | Shakira, Burna release theme song 'Dai Dai'; Madonna, BTS to star halftime show during final

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FIFA World Cup 2026 unveils star-studded theme song and halftime show with Shakira, Burna Boy, Madonna, and BTS.
Key highlights
• Official theme song
Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian artist Burna Boy released 'Dai Dai', the official FIFA World Cup 2026 theme song, blending global sounds and celebrating football and unity.
• Charity initiative
Royalties from 'Dai Dai' will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, promoting educational initiatives worldwide.
• Star-studded halftime show
The final on July 19 in New Jersey will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.
• Opening ceremonies lineup
Musical acts for the opening ceremonies across the three host nations include J Balvin, Danny Ocean, and Tyla in Mexico; Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé in Canada; and Katy Perry, Future, and LISA in the US.
• Curated entertainment
Coldplay's Chris Martin, alongside Sesame Street characters, will curate the halftime show, blending music and pop culture for a global audience.
Key statistics
June 11 to July 19
Duration of FIFA World Cup 2026
16 years
Years since Shakira's last World Cup theme song
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 15 May 2026, 05:49 IST