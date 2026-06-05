FIFA World Cup 2026 | Shakira to perform at opening ceremony in Mexico

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Shakira to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico with a star-studded lineup.
Key facts
• Shakira's return
Colombian superstar Shakira will perform the official World Cup song 'Dai Dai' at the opening ceremony in Mexico City.
• Co-hosts kick-off
The opening ceremony begins 90 minutes before Mexico vs South Africa, the tournament's first match.
• Global performers
Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy, J Balvin, Lila Downs, and other international artists at Estadio Azteca.
• Final show promise
Shakira also confirmed for the first-ever World Cup final half-time show in New Jersey on July 19.
• Record tournament
The 2026 World Cup features a record 48 teams and runs from June 11 to July 19 across the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Key statistics
48
Number of teams in 2026 World Cup
June 11 to July 19
Duration of the tournament
3
Number of host countries
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Published 05 June 2026, 10:55 IST