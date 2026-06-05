FIFA World Cup 2026 | Shakira to perform at opening ceremony in Mexico

Shakira to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico with a star-studded lineup.

In one line

Key facts

• Shakira's return Colombian superstar Shakira will perform the official World Cup song 'Dai Dai' at the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

• Co-hosts kick-off The opening ceremony begins 90 minutes before Mexico vs South Africa, the tournament's first match.

• Global performers Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy, J Balvin, Lila Downs, and other international artists at Estadio Azteca.

• Final show promise Shakira also confirmed for the first-ever World Cup final half-time show in New Jersey on July 19.