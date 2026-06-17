FIFA World Cup 2026 | Snake in the camp! Not just tactics, Germany deals with problem of a 'venomous' kind!

<p>Four-time champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">Germany</a> has a different kind of a concern at the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> which is being co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada. </p><p>It is not just tactics and opponents that are the only concern for the Die Nationalelf as they are also worried about what might be 'hiding in the grass' after spotting a snake at their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Germany crush debutants Curacao 7-1 in Group E opener.<p>Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened about the problem and <em>BBC</em> reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.</p><p>"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.</p><p>The British publication also stated that Kimmich and his team-mates encountered a copperhead, which is a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.</p><p>"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," it reported.</p><p>Kimmich said the moment his team found out that the snake was venomous, it triggered concerns.</p><p>"We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you've to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I've the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.</p><p>"That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I've respect for the people here. In Germany, I've the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he added.</p><p>"Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said.</p><p>Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt said he was not particularly pleased to know that copperheads are common in North Carolina.</p><p>"I'm not happy at all to hear that," Thorstvedt said.</p><p>Germany opened their campaign with a 7-1 drubbing of debutants Curacao while Noway thrashed Iraq 4-1 in their opener.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>