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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Snake in the camp! Not just tactics, Germany deals with problem of a 'venomous' kind!

The German football team encountered a copperhead, which is a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 07:11 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsGermanyWorld CupNorwayFifa world cupTrendingFIFA World Cup 2026snakeTrending Now

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