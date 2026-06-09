FIFA World Cup 2026 | Somalia's award-winning referee Omar Artan will not blow whistle after being turned back at Miami airport

Somalia's award-winning referee Omar Artan barred from officiating at FIFA World Cup 2026 due to US travel restrictions.

Key points

• Travel ban impact Artan, a Somali referee, was denied entry to the US despite holding a valid visa, preventing him from officiating at the World Cup.

• FIFA's helplessness FIFA confirmed it could not intervene in US immigration decisions, stating host governments control visa adjudications.

• Artan's career milestone Artan was set to become the first Somali referee at a World Cup after being named Africa's referee of the year in 2025.

• Somalia's government response Officials criticised the denial, calling it harmful to fairness and football's commitment to merit and fair play.