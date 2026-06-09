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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Somalia's award-winning referee Omar Artan will not blow whistle after being turned back at Miami airport

Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration as part of a broader immigration crackdown.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:56 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Somali's award-winning referee cannot officiate after being denied entry to US

In one line
Somalia's award-winning referee Omar Artan barred from officiating at FIFA World Cup 2026 due to US travel restrictions.
Key points
Travel ban impact
Artan, a Somali referee, was denied entry to the US despite holding a valid visa, preventing him from officiating at the World Cup.
FIFA's helplessness
FIFA confirmed it could not intervene in US immigration decisions, stating host governments control visa adjudications.
Artan's career milestone
Artan was set to become the first Somali referee at a World Cup after being named Africa's referee of the year in 2025.
Somalia's government response
Officials criticised the denial, calling it harmful to fairness and football's commitment to merit and fair play.
Artan's resilience
Despite the setback, Artan expressed gratitude and focus on future refereeing challenges.
Key statistics
52
Number of referees selected by FIFA for World Cup 2026
2018
Year Artan became a FIFA referee
2025
Year Artan was named Africa's referee of the year
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:56 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026controversies

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