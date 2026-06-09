FIFA World Cup 2026 | Somalia's award-winning referee Omar Artan will not blow whistle after being turned back at Miami airport

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Somalia's award-winning referee Omar Artan barred from officiating at FIFA World Cup 2026 due to US travel restrictions.
Key points
• Travel ban impact
Artan, a Somali referee, was denied entry to the US despite holding a valid visa, preventing him from officiating at the World Cup.
• FIFA's helplessness
FIFA confirmed it could not intervene in US immigration decisions, stating host governments control visa adjudications.
• Artan's career milestone
Artan was set to become the first Somali referee at a World Cup after being named Africa's referee of the year in 2025.
• Somalia's government response
Officials criticised the denial, calling it harmful to fairness and football's commitment to merit and fair play.
• Artan's resilience
Despite the setback, Artan expressed gratitude and focus on future refereeing challenges.
Key statistics
52
Number of referees selected by FIFA for World Cup 2026
2018
Year Artan became a FIFA referee
2025
Year Artan was named Africa's referee of the year
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:56 IST