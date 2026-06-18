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FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa hold Czechs, keep World Cup knockout dream alive

Both sides move onto one point, two behind co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, who face off later on Thursday.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 18:28 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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