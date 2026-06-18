FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa hold Czechs, keep World Cup knockout dream alive

<p>Atlanta: Teboho Mokoena's penalty kept <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/south-africa">South Africa's</a> dream of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time alive after a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday.</p><p>Michal Sadilek's early opener had the Czechs on course for just their second World Cup win as an independent nation.</p><p>But Mokoena's late spot-kick kept both teams in the hunt for the last 32, although they will almost certainly have to win their final Group A fixture to advance.</p><p>Both sides move onto one point, two behind co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, who face off later on Thursday.</p><p>South Africa next face South Korea, while the Czech Republic take on the daunting task of playing Mexico in the Estadio Azteca.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | From ice to grass; The changing trends of sports in Canada. <p>Both sides started with disappointing performances and defeats on the World Cup's opening day, but the Czechs quickly set about making amends.</p><p>Patrik Schick is the biggest name in a Czech side lacking the star quality of previous generations but the Bayer Leverkusen forward missed a glorious chance inside the first minute when he planted a header wide.</p><p>Miroslav Koubek's men only had to wait another five minutes to take the lead.</p><p>Adam Hlozek's cross was classily cushioned by Alexandr Sojka into the path of Sadilek, who calmly stroked the ball past Ronwen Williams.</p><p>Now in their fourth attempt, South Africa have never progressed beyond the group stage at the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">World Cup</a>.</p><p>Hugo Broos has overseen an upturn in Bafana Bafana's fortunes since taking charge five years ago.</p><p>The 2010 hosts had not qualified for the World Cup since 2002 but finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.</p><p>Their return to the global stage has exposed a lack of quality, though, particularly in forward areas.</p><p>The Czechs were left to rue not making more of their chances to kill the game off early in the second half.</p><p>Vladimir Darida took too long to get his shot off with a big chance before Lukas Cerv's long-range effort was tipped over by Williams.</p><p>There were thousands of empty seats on show at the futuristic home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, but those that were in attendance loudly booed the mid-half hydration breaks in an enclosed and air-conditioned stadium.</p><p>The majority of the crowd were backing South Africa and finally had something to cheer seven minutes from time.</p><p>Thapelo Maseko's shot hit the arm of the unfortunate Pavel Sulc and referee Tori Penso, part of an all-female officiating team, pointed to the spot.</p><p>Mokoena confidently drilled home the spot-kick for his nation's first World Cup goal in 16 years.</p><p>They came close to a second five minutes later when Matej Kovar saved from Relebohile Mofokeng.</p><p>But both sides had to settle for a point that could yet prove vital come the end of Wednesday's final Group A games.</p>