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FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa midfielder Themba Zwane handed three-match ban

Zwane was dismissed for striking ⁠defender Roberto Alvarado's face late in the ‌game, which Mexico won ​2-0 at the Azteca Stadium.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:24 IST
sportsSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Footbal

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