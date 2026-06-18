FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa midfielder Themba Zwane handed three-match ban

<p>Atlanta: South Africa midfielder Themba Zwane has had his suspension after being sent off in the World Cup opener against Mexico last Thursday extended to a three-match ban, FIFA said on Wednesday.<br></p><p>Zwane was dismissed for striking defender Roberto Alvarado's face late in the game, which Mexico won 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Co-hosts Mexico fire the first salvo.<p>South Africa finished the match down to nine men after midfielder Sphephelo Sithole had been dismissed earlier.<br></p><p>Zwane, who had come on as a substitute just over 20 minutes before, looked bemused after being red-carded by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio, having tried to get past Alvarado on the edge of the Mexico box. </p><p>The two made contact before Zwane’s hand struck Alvarado in the face.<br></p><p>After the match, South Africa coach Hugo Broos said he could accept the sending off of Sithole, who denied a goal scoring chance to Mexico on the edge of the area, but thought Zwane’s dismissal was contentious.<br></p><p>"The second red card we can discuss," Broos said at the post-match press conference. </p><p>"It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player. But it's the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I think it was too soft to give that as a red card.<br></p><p>"The first red card, you have to accept it. Their player was going alone to the goal and Yaya (Sithole) fouled him, so that I can understand."<br></p><p>Dismissals at the World Cup earn the offender an automatic one-match ban, but in the case of foul play it can be extended by the FIFA disciplinary committee.<br></p><p>South Africa, who play the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday in their second Group A game, can appeal, FIFA said.</p>