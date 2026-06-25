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FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa writes history with first-ever knockout stage qualification

A 1-0 victory over South Korea secured Bafana Bafana their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage qualification --- a defining moment in the nation's football history.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 07:30 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsSouth AfricaFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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