FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa writes history with first-ever knockout stage qualification

<p>South Africa have brought joy to their nation with a last-minute qualification goal in their final group-stage game. </p><p>After decades of misses, heartbreak and domination by football's elite nations over them, South Africa have finally qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. A rigorous game closed by a goal in the 63rd minute by winger Thapelo Maseko got the nation three more points and a second place spot in Group A. </p>.South Africa stun South Korea, advance in second place from Group A.<p>After a slow and defeated first couple games, they brought themselves out of the depths of despair and went on to etch their names into South African sporting history.</p><p>Coming into this year's tournament, Hugo Broos' side were not expected to come out unscathed from a group featuring co-hosts Mexico, a gifted and proven South Korean team and a resilient European squad in Czech Republic. </p><p>South Africa themselves had never gotten out of the group stage in their previous World Cup appearances, even during their own memorable hosting of the tournament in 2010.</p><p>The beginning of the 2026 campaign was not one to be remembered.</p><p>A 0-2 defeat to Mexico and two red cards in their tournament opener exposed a weak defence, and a lacklustre offence as Bafana Bafana struggled to create chances. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Three red cards in the opening game: A sign of stricter ruling?.<p>In their second group-stage match against Czech Republic, there was a sense of resilience in their response after the initial defeat. A 1-1 draw kept their qualification hopes alive as South Africa showed better defensive organisation while scoring a goal to earn a valuable point in the table.</p><p>Against South Korea, they played to determine if qualification was certain, or if they would be one of the third-place teams who would have to wait and find out. </p><p>South Korea were no doubt entering this match as favourites, but South Africa had a nation that had been patient throughout thick and thin to carry on their backs. Intense and impenetrable defence by the South Africans rendered South Korea's shots useless. One calculated counterattack in the second half was all it took to find the breakthrough they needed in the match. </p><p>The 1-0 victory put Bafana Bafana in second place in Group A with four total points and a guaranteed place in the round-of-32. </p><p>The final whistle saw a mix of elation and relief among players, coaches staff and most of all, a jocular supporting crowd. The realisation that South Africa had achieved something no previous generation had managed had settled in. </p><p>Head Coach Broos has made a remarkable transformation since taking over the team in 2021. Better playmaking, discipline, tactical strategy and belief is what he gave South Africa and the results have shown. </p><p>Defensively, Bafana Bafana have improved over the course of their group-stage. After conceding two goals in their first match, they gave up only one in the next two, and this is what helped earn them a draw and a win. </p><p>Their round-of-32 opponent has already been confirmed with co-hosts, Canada, who finished second in Group B, waiting in the wings. </p><p>This World Cup campaign will be remembered forever in South African footballing history since for the first time ever, Bafana Bafana have broken through to the knockout round.</p><p>South Africa's World Cup dream continues to move forward.</p>