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FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Korea snatch 2-1 win over Czech Republic in ⁠Group A opener

Korea captain Son Heung-Min wasted a number of decent chances before his Czech ​counterpart Ladislav ⁠Krejci.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 04:26 IST
FootballSports NewsSouth KoreaCzech Republic

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