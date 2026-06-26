FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'Spain have the edge': Ashley Westwood backs La Roja to come on top against Uruguay

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Former coach Ashley Westwood predicts Spain will edge Uruguay in the Group H clash due to their possession-based style and Lamine Yamal's impact.
Key points
• Spain's tactical edge
Spain's possession-based approach, controlled by midfielders like Pedri, Gavi, and Rodri, gives them an advantage over Uruguay's resilience and aggression.
• Lamine Yamal's influence
The 18-year-old forward is praised for his dribbling, pace, and ability to change games, making him a key player for Spain.
• Uruguay's must-win scenario
Uruguay, with only two points from two draws, need a win to secure their path to the knockout rounds in Group H.
• Federico Valverde's role
Uruguay's midfield maestro Valverde is highlighted as a player who could decide the match with his all-round abilities.
• Football's unpredictability
Westwood notes that defensive tactics like 5-4-1 or 4-5-1 formations have frustrated top sides, proving football's unpredictable nature.
Key statistics
4
Spain's points in Group H
2
Uruguay's points in Group H
18 years
Lamine Yamal's age
5.30 am (June 27)
Match kick-off time (IST)
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 09:03 IST