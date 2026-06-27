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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spain scrape through to finish atop Group H, eliminate Uruguay

Spain (2-0-1, 7 points) advance to the round of 32 seeking their second World Cup title after capturing the trophy in 2010.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 02:39 IST
FootballSports NewsspainFIFA World Cup 2026Uruguay

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