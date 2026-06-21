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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spain stride to one-sided victory over Saudi Arabia

Spain advance to four points in the standings while Saudi Arabia stay on one after two games each.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 18:12 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 18:12 IST
FootballSports NewsspainSaudi ArabiaFIFA World Cup 2026Lamine Yamal

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