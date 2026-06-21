FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spain stride to one-sided victory over Saudi Arabia

<p>Atlanta: Spain found their scoring boots in impressive style at the World Cup on Sunday, easily beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 in Group H with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lamine-yamal">Lamine Yamal</a> kicking off the rout and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice.</p><p>Spain had been held to a frustrating draw by minnows Cape Verde in their opening encounter last Monday but wasted little time breaking down Saudi defences with Yamal sliding home at the back post to tuck away Oyarzabal's cross in the 10th minute.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Cristiano Ronaldo not at fault for DR Congo draw, says Igor Stimac.<p>Oyarzabal then netted a double in the space of three minutes to have Spain 3-0 ahead after 24 minutes before an own goal from Hassan Altambakti stretched their lead early in the second half.</p><p>Spain advance to four points in the standings while Saudi Arabia stay on one after two games each. The other teams in the group, Cape Verde and Uruguay, meet later on Sunday in Miami.</p>