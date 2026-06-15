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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with debutants Cape Verde

A dogged Cape Verde side held on ⁠for ⁠a famous point in their first-ever World Cup game.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 18:21 IST
FootballSports NewsspainFIFA World Cup 2026

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