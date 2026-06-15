FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spanish stars expected to return from injury for opener against Cape Verde

<p>Spain will open their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa%20world%20cup">FIFA World Cup</a> campaign this year against debutants Cape Verde in the first Group H matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this Monday. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spain">Spanish </a>have a scary team for the tournament with world-class talent littered all over the pitch. With all of their 26 players playing in one of Europe’s top-5 leagues, they are just second to France in terms of depth of squad, quality of skill and technical flair. </p>.FIFA 2026 | Spain, France open as World Cup favorites.<p>Also considered title favourites, the opportunity to boost their morale on pitch tonight has just increased ten-fold. Manager and head coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed Lamine Yamal’s availability for the opener, saying that he is in an ideal condition to play. FC Barcelona’s star winger has been a popular sensation ahead of the world cup, with many eyes expecting the 18-year old to put on a show. </p><p>He was out late in the 2025-26 season with a hamstring injury, but will come off the bench for a portion of the match. </p><p>Another young Spanish star who solidified himself on the global stage during the 2024 Euros is Nico Williams. The winger was out with a hamstring injury but is expected to get the same treatment as Yamal in terms of playing time. </p><p>Another forward, 22-year old Victor Munoz is ready and fit to play after recovering from multiple leg muscle injuries, adding to the forwards de la Fuente has at his disposal for tonight’s match. </p><p>Regardless, with a squad filled to the brim with talent, Spain will be the overwhelming favourites against Cape Verde. </p>