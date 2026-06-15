Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spanish stars expected to return from injury for opener against Cape Verde

Young star Lamine Yamal among players expected to get some minutes on the pitch.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 10:18 IST
FootballSports NewsspainFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Lamine Yamal

Follow us on :

Follow Us