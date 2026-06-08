FIFA World Cup 2026 | Teen sensations gear up to light up USA and Mexico

<p>With national squads always on the lookout for young talent to develop their teams, 19 teenagers from15 different nations have gotten the opportunity to make their debut appearance on the upcoming grand stage of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa%20world%20cup">FIFA World Cup 2026</a>.</p><p>The FIFA World Cup is not just a tournament for global superstars, it’s the stage where the next generation of football players get to prove themselves with the whole world watching.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Multiple Indian flavour at globe's ultimate showpiece event.<p>These teenage talents, ranging from 17 to 19 years, represent the future of the sport on its biggest platform.</p><p>Here are some exciting young teenagers featuring in the FIFA World Cup 2026: </p>.<p>The spotlight for the youngest player in this year’s world cup shines on Mexico’s 17-year-old Gilberto Mora. The attacking midfielder, who plays for Tijuana in the Liga MX had made only six appearances with one goal scored for his club when he was called up to be part of Mexico’s squad for the World Cup.</p><p>With Mexico co-hosting and being considered one of the dark horses of the tournament, what he can bring to the quality of the team is definitely something to keep an eye out for.</p>.<p>Paris Saint-Germain right-winger Ibrahim Mbaye is set to make his debut for Senegal come the World Cup. The 18-year old has already made a total of 38 appearances for PSG across all competitions over the past two years. He is already a two-time UEFA Champions League winner as well.</p><p>With four goals and three assists for his club, his contributions to the Senegal national team will watched.</p>.<p>Young centre-forward Hamza Abdelkarim joins the Egyptian national squad at 18 years old. He made history earlier this year by joining FC Barcelona’s Under-19 team on loan from Egyptian club Al Ahly, becoming the first Egyptian player to ever sign for the Spanish giants.</p>.<p>Ayyoub Bouaddi, a central-midfielder who plays for Lille in Ligue Un in France, steps in for Morocco as their youngest player in the tournament. With 90 total appearances for his club, big teams like Arsenal F.C. have their eyes on him.</p><p>While initially representing France at the youth international level, FIFA approved his switch of sporting nationality to represent the Moroccan senior team later on.</p>.<p>A player who needs no introduction and has taken the footballing world by storm debuts for title-favorites Spain in this year’s world cup at just 18 years and 333 days. FC Barcelona’s wonderboy Lamine Yamal, who plays as right-winger, has made a defining mark winning the Spanish league LaLiga thrice and three spanish domestic cups. </p><p>Named as an integral player for the Spanish national squad, all eyes are on him to deliver.</p>.<p>Yan Diomande, a well-known left-winger who plays for RB Leipzig in the German league Bundesliga, makes his appearance for the Ivory Coast at the age of 19. A key player for the small African nation, Diomande is constantly targeted by big clubs like PSG and Liverpool.</p>.<p>Endrick, a 19-year-old, plays as a centre-forward for Real Madrid in the Spanish LaLiga but is currently on loan at Lyon in France’s Ligue Un. He makes his debut appearance for football giants Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026.</p>