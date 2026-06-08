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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Teen sensations gear up to light up USA and Mexico

Teenage talents, ranging from 17 to 19 years, represent the future of the sport on its biggest platform.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Gilberto Mora

Ibrahim Mbaye

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Hamza Abdelkarim

Ayyoub Bouaddi

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Lamine Yamal

Yan Diomande

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Endric

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Published 08 June 2026, 09:05 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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