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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India's FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights remain unresolved as Doordarshan withdraws from negotiations.
Key points
• Broadcast rights limbo
India's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, withdrew from the bidding process for FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights, leaving fans without coverage.
• Government's stance
Prasar Bharati informed the Delhi High Court that it is not responsible for acquiring the rights, shifting the burden back to the central government.
• Pricing deadlock
FIFA reportedly reduced its asking price from $100m to $35m, but Indian broadcasters bid around $20m, leading to a stalemate over the offer.
• Match timing concerns
Major broadcasters are reluctant to bid due to unfavourable match timings in India, with most fixtures kicking off at 12:30 am or 3:30 am IST.
• China's resolution
China's state broadcaster secured the rights, ending a prolonged wait for fans in the football-mad country.
Key statistics
110 million
Qatar 2022 World Cup viewership
$100m
FIFA's initial asking price for 2026 rights
$35m
FIFA's reduced asking price for 2026 rights
$20m
Indian broadcasters' bid for 2026 rights
June 11
World Cup 2026 start date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 06:23 IST