Key points

• Broadcast rights limbo India's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, withdrew from the bidding process for FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights, leaving fans without coverage.

• Government's stance Prasar Bharati informed the Delhi High Court that it is not responsible for acquiring the rights, shifting the burden back to the central government.

• Pricing deadlock FIFA reportedly reduced its asking price from $100m to $35m, but Indian broadcasters bid around $20m, leading to a stalemate over the offer.

• Match timing concerns Major broadcasters are reluctant to bid due to unfavourable match timings in India, with most fixtures kicking off at 12:30 am or 3:30 am IST.