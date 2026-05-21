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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Telecast limbo in India continues as Doordarshan backs out saying 'it's not our responsibilty'

China and India were two countries were broadcast rights were not sold. However, last week, China's state broadcaster secured the rights to air the World Cup.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:23 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Telacast limbo in India continues as Doordarshan backs out

In one line
India's FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights remain unresolved as Doordarshan withdraws from negotiations.
Key points
Broadcast rights limbo
India's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, withdrew from the bidding process for FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights, leaving fans without coverage.
Government's stance
Prasar Bharati informed the Delhi High Court that it is not responsible for acquiring the rights, shifting the burden back to the central government.
Pricing deadlock
FIFA reportedly reduced its asking price from $100m to $35m, but Indian broadcasters bid around $20m, leading to a stalemate over the offer.
Match timing concerns
Major broadcasters are reluctant to bid due to unfavourable match timings in India, with most fixtures kicking off at 12:30 am or 3:30 am IST.
China's resolution
China's state broadcaster secured the rights, ending a prolonged wait for fans in the football-mad country.
Key statistics
110 million
Qatar 2022 World Cup viewership
$100m
FIFA's initial asking price for 2026 rights
$35m
FIFA's reduced asking price for 2026 rights
$20m
Indian broadcasters' bid for 2026 rights
June 11
World Cup 2026 start date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:23 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupSonyFIFADoordarshanFifa world cupHotstarBroadcastFIFA World Cup 2026

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