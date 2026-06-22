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FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'Thank you LA for ‌your hospitality': Iran leaves note of thanks in locker room after draw with Belgium

So far, Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G matches, with the squad returning to their base in Mexico's Tijuana between games.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:08 IST
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A handwritten message left by the Iranian national soccer team thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the 2026 FIFA World Cup,

A handwritten message left by the Iranian national soccer team thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the 2026 FIFA World Cup,

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 22 June 2026, 07:08 IST
United StatesFootballSports NewsIranBelgiumLos AngelesFIFA World Cup 2026

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