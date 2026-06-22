FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'Thank you LA for ‌your hospitality': Iran leaves note of thanks in locker room after draw with Belgium

<p>The Iranian football team left a message on Sunday in their SoFi Stadium locker room thanking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/los-angeles">Los Angeles</a> for its hospitality during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">2026 FIFA World Cup</a>, saying they are leaving with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept their hopes alive.</p><p>So far, Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G matches, with the squad returning to their base in Mexico's Tijuana between games.</p><p>"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," the handwritten note read, which was released by Iran's football federation on social media.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Alireza Beiranvand does the star turn as Iran keep hopes alive by holding Belgium.<p>"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity. Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality," the team's letter of gratitude further read. </p><p>They also thanked Iranian supporters who gave their "heart, voice and soul" for the team during the two matches and ended with a request for "peace, respect and friendship among all nations."</p>.<p>Team Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed and delay the team faced, saying they went through challenges no other side have had to endure.</p><p>"Many teams cancelled the games they would play against us. We came to the World Cup in the worst conditions possible," he said.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran to lodge complaint over tournament travel restrictions.<p>Iran have spent the tournament based in Tijuana commuting to the US for their matches because of curbs surrounding their stay in the country. A number of Iran's team staff and officials have been banned, due to restrictions.</p><p>US officials have said the team's travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over easing some restrictions have continued.</p><p>Iran, who drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their opener at SoFi Stadium, play their final group match against Egypt in Seattle.</p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>