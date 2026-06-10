FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins amid political tensions, record ticket prices, and expanded teams, overshadowing the 'Beautiful Game'.
Key points
• Record 48-team tournament
The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, 72 group matches, and 104 total games, marking the largest expansion in FIFA history.
• Political tensions overshadow event
Diplomatic stand-offs, including US-Iran tensions, and violence in Mexico cast a shadow over the tournament's preparations.
• Soaring ticket prices
High demand and limited availability have driven ticket prices to unprecedented levels, raising accessibility concerns.
• Legacy player swansong
Icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Manuel Neuer will play their final World Cup, adding emotional weight to the event.
• Climate and fatigue challenges
Extreme heat and humidity in North America, coupled with increased match days, risk player fatigue and uneven competition.
Key statistics
48
Number of teams in the tournament
72
Total matches in the group stage
104
Total matches in the tournament
8
Number of Arab nations participating
9
Number of Asian nations participating
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 10 June 2026, 07:50 IST