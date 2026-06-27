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FIFA World Cup 2026 | The host country treated us very unfairly: Iran coach slams US over travel restrictions

It was only for the Friday's match that the US eased travel restrictions on the squad, allowing them to arrive in Seattle two days prior.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:19 IST
FootballUSSports NewsIranFIFA World Cup 2026

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