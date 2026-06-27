FIFA World Cup 2026 | The host country treated us very unfairly: Iran coach slams US over travel restrictions

<p>Following Iran's 1-1 draw against Egypt at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">FIFA World Cup</a> in Seattle on Friday, coach Amir Ghalenoei slammed travel restrictions imposed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">United States</a> on his team. </p><p>Iran came into an outside chance of topping the table even after having to commute from Mexico to the US for each of their Group G matches. </p><p>It was only for the Friday's match that the US eased travel restrictions on the squad, allowing them to arrive in Seattle two days prior. </p><p>"The host country treated us very unfairly," Ghalenoei told reporters after the match. </p><p>"Had the host nation allowed us to arrive two weeks earlier, to be more prepared ... we would have been in better shape, physically, mentally. However, they deprived us of that justice," he added. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran's stoppage-time goal disallowed in 1-1 draw with Egypt.<p>The US had imposed restrictions on the Iranian squad amid heightened tensions between Washing and Tehran following a war. </p><p>US President Donald Trump in March had said that Iran were welcome to participate in the tournament, but he believed it was not appropriate that they remain there between matches "for their own life and safety."</p><p>On Friday, Iran looked to have sealed an automatic qualification into the knockout stage after Shoja Khalilzadeh slammed a loose ball into the net in stoppage time.</p><p>Iran fans in the stadium erupted in celebration but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.</p><p>"I used to think that we were really a totally oppressed team, but after these three games, I have noticed that we also have bad luck as well," Ghalenoei said.</p><p>"I urge FIFA: don't let hosts treat players and teams the same way in future World Cups."</p><p>After the match, Iran had to fly back to Tijuana, which delayed recovery, said Ghalenoei.</p><p>The squad will halt at Mexico, which is co-hosting the tournament with the US and Canada, awaiting other results to see if they advance to the knockout stage for the first time.</p><p>"The team came with a sacred objective, which was to train and play well," he said. "If God willing, we advance, I'll give them a day to have proper recovery, go to the beach maybe to mentally relax a bit." </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>