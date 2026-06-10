FIFA World Cup 2026 | The technical marvel behind making of tournament ball 'Trionda'

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> is set to break many records and will add quite an interesting one to the list regarding the ball each match will feature. The Trionda, a ball that has to be charged before every match, is filled to the brim with tech, using artificial intelligence paired with a sensor to gather each and every movement out on the football pitches. </p><p>What FIFA and Adidas are calling ‘Connected Ball Technology’, is a technically advanced 500Hz suspended inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor chip that helps with packing and understanding an unfathomable amount of data. It also sends this precise data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, making decision-making quicker and simpler. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet .<p>Not only does the Trionda have cutting-edge technology, its outer layer is also made with immense precision to ensure that players can get the most control out of it. Its thermally-bonded panels allow a more aerodynamic flow while in the air, less water absorption and overall improved flight. </p><p>Its Butyl bladder contributes to its retention of air, allowing it to in turn retain its optimum shape throughout the match and it is layered with polyurethane skin to ensure grip. </p><p>The name, translates to "three waves" in Spanish, representing the tri-colors that feature each of the North American hosts.</p><p>For a tournament built on innovation, the Trionda is a fitting start to a new generation of smart footballs. Adidas’s advanced technology and engineering has given the players many benefits to look forward to while playing at the FIFA World Cup. Every kick, pass, goal and any slight movement can be extrapolated with astounding detail.</p><p>The ball’s design features a red, green and blue colour scheme that represents the three host countries. </p>