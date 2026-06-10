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FIFA World Cup 2026 | The technical marvel behind making of tournament ball 'Trionda'

Known as the ‘Trionda’, Adidas’s ball for this year’s tournament is as prestigious as the World Cup itself.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:05 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupTechAdidasFIFA World Cup 2026Explainer

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