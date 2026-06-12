FIFA World Cup 2026 | Three red cards in the opening game: A sign of stricter ruling?

<p>Mexico triumphed over South Africa 2-0 in a re-run of the 2010 opening game of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup</a>, with forward Julian Quinones scoring for them within nine minutes and striker Raul Jimenez sealing the victory in the sixty-seventh minute of the match. </p><p>The victorious moment for the Mexican national squad, in front of over 80,000 fans, was overshadowed by the officiating over the 90 minutes of play. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Co-hosts Mexico fire the first salvo.<p>A record-breaking three red cards were shown all within the second half of the game by match Referee Wilton Sampaio — in moments considered controversial across social media. </p><p>FIFA’s new ruling system has made it clear to both players and managers that they can only stretch the rules so far. One of the new systems allows the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to step in if any cards to any players are given wrongly. Seeing that all three red cards were not revoked, the officiating has no doubt gotten stricter than ever. </p><p>The first was shown to South African midfielder Yaya Sithole in the 50th minute for pushing Mexican attacking-midfielder Brian Gutierrez to the ground on a fastbreak — a clear denial of goalscoring opportunity and the red card was in the air in no time. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mexico opens with passion, parties and protests.<p>The second red card in the 84th was where things became controversial. South Africa’s Themba Zwane was shown a red card after a lengthy VAR review of his hand hitting Mexico’s Roberto Alvarado in the face. Since the review showed Sampaio an open hand and not clearly a closed fist, it was his decision to make, and he chose to show the red for a violent conduct. </p><p>The third rose in stoppage time, this time to the Mexican side. Centre-back Cesar Montes was dismissed within two minutes of added time for stepping in front of a running Khuliso Mudau while in possession of the ball. Luckily for Montes, he committed the foul right at the edge of a box and a penalty for South Africa did not come of it. But, Montes was shown a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity, and VAR seemed to agree. </p><p>Three red cards in a game adds another possible record that the FIFA World Cup could break. 28 red cards were shown throughout 64 games in the 2006 World Cup, but with 40 more games (than the 2006 edition) and stricter officiating, more are bound to come. Players and managers will no doubt be more cautious and careful for games to come. </p>