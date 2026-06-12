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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Three red cards in the opening game: A sign of stricter ruling?

Co-hosts Mexico had their dream start, beating South Africa 2-0 at Mexico City Stadium – but fans were witnessing something more interesting on the pitch.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:38 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsMexicoFootball NewsSouth AfricaFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Referees

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