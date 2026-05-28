Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ticket prices soar as investigation begins

Due to a backlash, FIFA introduced a small number of $60 tickets that are in top corners of stadiums. Some seats for the July 19 final are going for nearly $33,000.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 05:11 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us