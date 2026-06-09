FIFA World Cup 2026 | Top 5 players who will miss miss out

<p>Football’s biggest tournament comes once every four years and players around the globe prepare for years to chase the famed FIFA World Cup trophy. Unfortunately, not every talented player can make it to the pitch and must watch on from the comfort of their homes. Whether it be ruling out through injury, being omitted from their nation’s squad or failing to qualify with their national squad, these are the big names that will be saved a trip to the North American countries. Here we look at five big names who missed out on the latest edition which starts on June 11. These talented and great players will look to try again in 2030’s edition of the FIFA World Cup, but whether sidelined by injury, omission or qualification failures, they will definitely be missed by fans for this year’s quadrennial extravaganza. </p> .<p>In a World Cup where billions of fans say goodbye to some of the greats of the sport, it seems odd without legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. Currently a striker with FC Barcelona in the La Liga and often known for his astonishing five goals in nine minutes with Bayern Munich, he has numerous achievements under his belt. But after falling to Sweden in the qualifiers, Poland failed to make the cut for this year's edition. The 37-year old is one of the players who would me missed in the 23rd edition of the tournament.</p>.<p>The young Mancunian was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s final rendition of England’s World Cup squad as he struggled to prove his worth to both club and nation this season. The 26-year old striker has just four goals to his name in 49 total appearances for his country and has also been left out of Pep Guardiola’s starting XI at Manchester City for more than half of the 2025-26 Premier League season. His name being left out this time around seemed to be a clear decision for Tuchel. </p> .<p>A quick and tall goalkeeper, the 27-year old’s contributions towards winning the UEFA Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024-25 season and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup for Manchester City in the 2025-26 season were crucial. Regardless of how impressive his saves are, his Italian squad could not beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify for the World Cup. Italy will miss out on their third World Cup in a row and despite stepping in as its goalkeeper at the age of 17 in 2018, Donnarumma has still yet to stand between the posts for his nation on football’s biggest stage. </p> .<p>The Georgian left-winger who plays for Paris Saint-Germain has been an integral piece of the puzzle, helping the club secure back-to-back UEFA Champions Leagues and Ligue 1 titles. With PSG, he has 25 goals and 16 assists under his name in 69 games, but failed to bring the momentum to the World Cup qualifiers with Georgia. A forgettable run for the 29-year old and the nation as they finished third in their UEFA group, missing out on the play-offs. </p> .<p>The French forward at Liverpool was set to receive his first call-up to Les Bleues for the FIFA World Cup 2026. But at just 23 years of age, a dismal Achilles tendon injury, or ACL tear, ended his 2025-26 Premier League season in April and rendered him unable to walk. After an impressive run with Liverpool in the 2024-25 season to win the title and 16 goals and 6 assists in 42 games this past year, his contribution will definitely be missed by the French national team. </p>