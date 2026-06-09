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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Top 5 players who will miss miss out

While the world’s eyes focus on football’s biggest stage, some fan-favorites miss out for the 2026 edition of the World Cup.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:50 IST
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Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Credit: Reuters

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Phil Foden

Phil Foden

Phil Foden

Credit: X

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Credit: X

Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 09 June 2026, 07:50 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Sport

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