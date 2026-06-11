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Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Top six teams, where they stand & what to expect

A Europe-dominated ranking, South American teams put up a firm challenge to reach the top.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:02 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsBrazilspainCristiano RonaldoFootball NewsFranceArgentinaEnglandNeymarFIFAFifa world cupportugalFIFA World Cup 2026Messi

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