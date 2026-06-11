FIFA World Cup 2026 | Top six teams, where they stand & what to expect

<p>Glory days are here with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=fifa">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> beginning today. </p><p>The FIFA rankings of men’s national football teams help provide a snapshot into what to expect of each of the teams, especially ones who have made their way to the top. The six highest-ranked teams — Argentina, Spain, France, England, Portugal and Brazil — look to exceed expectations and beat doubt and pressure to find their place in this tournament. </p><p>While some enter the tournament with momentum, confidence and certainty, others are still looking for consistency on the global stage. </p><p><strong>ARGENTINA</strong></p><p>The defending world champions possess a winning mentality and can rely on every zone on the pitch. An attacking threat featuring Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and all-time great<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/lionel-messis-pursuit-of-more-glory-in-swansong-meet-4034778"> Lionel Messi</a>, they are a force to be reckoned with. Their midfield is filled with world-class talent, but most importantly, young players who are looking to solidify their names. On the other hand, their veterans are aging and may not be at their level-best and the pressure to defend the FIFA World Cup is immense, but they remain genuine contenders. </p><p><strong>SPAIN</strong></p><p>Coming off a win in the finals of the UEFA Euros in 2024, they are a group of young players who have dominated across Europe’s domestic leagues — especially the LaLiga. With names like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Nico Williams and more, the Spanish wings and midfield look tactically fit. An advantage Spain have are their goalkeepers. With two of the best goalkeepers in Europe in David Raya and Joan Garcia, clean sheets might be a recurring theme for the Spaniards. However, they lack in finding a powerful attack and strikers. </p>.Free FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming in India? Here's what football fans should know.<p><strong>FRANCE</strong></p><p>The most eye-catching feature of this year’s French squad is the depth they have at each single position on the field. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and William Saliba are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Les Blues. With names that are feared across Europe, their athleticism, explosiveness, firepower and grit are making them the title favorites. Expected at the semi-final game at minimum by fans around the world, they are the talking point of 2026’s edition. In terms of disadvantages, individualism due to heavy star power could play a factor in their downfall. </p><p><strong>ENGLAND</strong></p><p>Similar to France with their world-class talent and Argentina with a blend of veterans and young players, the English are favoured to wreak havoc in the knockout stages. Their players have impressive records with their club teams with a majority of them winning trophies this past season and will look to keep the momentum going with new manager Thomas Tuchel. A team capable of winning it all, their history of converting goldmines of potential into trophies does not favour the Three Lions. </p><p><strong>PORTUGAL </strong></p><p>They present one of the strongest squads in the history of the nation and more belief than ever for their long-awaited breakthrough to get their hands on the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Although attention tends to gravitate towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/world-cup-2026-cristiano-ronaldo-one-last-push-for-ultimate-glory-4034775">Cristiano Ronaldo</a>, veteran midfielders like Burno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva and back-to-back UEFA Champions League winner Vitinha will play a crucial role in helping the attackers put the ball into the back of the net. Young attackers like Rafael Leao and Joao Neves have been in form throughout Portugal’s international friendlies, too. The Portuguese defense looks like it has some work to do to close out the games against big teams. </p><p><strong>BRAZIL </strong></p><p>A historically famed team, arguably with the highest expectations from fans and critics, will be forced to surge forward through truckloads of pressure. Seeking days of the past, the five-time FIFA World Cup champions possess technical quality and depth across the field. They have the potential to be a dangerous team with individual brilliance but have struggled immensely with consistency and converting in do-or-die games. </p><p>The top-6 teams in FIFA’s rankings all possess the talent required to lift the prestigious World Cup trophy, however not without their own set of uncertainties and doubts. Rankings may determine the favorites, but every World Cup has shown that what matters most is who delivers when the pressure is at its highest.</p>