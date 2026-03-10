Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026| Tournament too big to be postponed by Middle East conflict, says top official

Schirgi said that FIFA is monitoring the situation in the Middle ⁠East closely while ‌working with federal and international partners to evaluate daily developments.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 05:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 05:41 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsUSAFifa world cupMiddle EastFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us