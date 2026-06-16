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Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Tunisia turn to French taskmaster Renard for change in fortunes

Herve Renard was the architect of Saudi Arabia's dtunning win over Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:34 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupTunisiaFIFA World Cup 2026

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