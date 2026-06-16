FIFA World Cup 2026 | Tunisia turn to French taskmaster Renard for change in fortunes

<p>Tunisia are often considered an unpredictable and strong African footballing nation and have made their mark during the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. </p><p>The Eagles of Carthage had quite the impressive run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, topping their group while conceding no goals throughout all 10 matches. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland.<p>Just six months ago in January, Tunisia appointed manager Sabri Lamouchi to guide them through the preparation for the World Cup and the tournament as well.</p><p>However they were thrashed 5-1 in their World Cup opener against Sweden at Mexico's Monterrey Stadium. </p><p>As if it was not already a blow to the morale of the team, the Tunisian Football Federation announced the sacking of Lamouchi in less than 24 hours. </p><p>They quicky turned to experienced Frenchman Herve Renard to step into the big shoes and with the hope that his success on international stages could rub off on a desperate Tunisian side. </p><p>Renard burst onto the scene being the first and only manager to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries. He led underdogs Zambia to a maiden AFCON title in 2012 and later won with Ivory Coast in 2015. </p><p>He also went on to break a 20-year drought for Morocco by helping them qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. </p><p>He gained popularity with the Saudi Arabia men’s team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being responsible for engineering their stunning 2-1 victory over South American giants ane eventual champions Argentina, who were under Lionel Messi’s leadership. </p><p>Renard is known to instruct his teams to hold an incredibly high defensive line, something Tunisia can benefit off after their latest match saw a defensive collapse. </p><p>Tunisia will likely see a formational reform under Renard compared to their usual midfield-dense style of play under Lamouchi. During their match against Sweden, they employed a 3-5-2 formation, resulting in low defensive support which ended in them conceding more goals.</p><p>His preferred 4-3-2-1 formation makes it clear that his focus is on the midfield’s ability to control the tempo of the game and make passes into the final third, while letting only a single or two strikers maximum make their way up the field.</p><p>Tunisia’s next game is against an aggressive Asian side in Japan — the Samurai Blues are coming off an impressive draw against the Netherlands — and how Renard can bring a shift to the team is yet to be seen. </p>