FIFA World Cup 2026 | Turkey salvage pride with consolation win over USA

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Turkey scored a dramatic last-minute winner to defeat a weakened USA side in a dead-rubber World Cup 2026 group match.
Key facts
• Last-gasp winner
Substitute Kaan Ayhan scored in stoppage time to secure Turkey's 3-2 victory over the USA, ending their World Cup 2026 winless streak.
• USA's second-string team
The USA made nine changes to their lineup, including omitting four players on yellow cards, fielding a weakened side after already qualifying for the knockout rounds.
• Early US lead
Auston Trusty scored in the third minute to give the USA an early lead, marking their third consecutive match with an opening goal.
• Turkey's fightback
Turkey equalised twice through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz before Sebastian Berhalter restored parity for the USA with a long-range effort.
• Atmosphere and incidents
The match featured a lively crowd, including celebrities, while a late hamstring injury to Trusty and a heated exchange involving Pulisic added drama.
Key statistics
9
Number of changes made by the USA
3
Minutes into the match when the USA scored
7
Number of changes made by Turkey
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 05:15 IST