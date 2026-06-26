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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Turkey salvage pride with consolation win over USA

Deep into stoppage time, Kaan Ayhan spoiled the US party, slamming the ball home from close range.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:15 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Soccer-Turkey beat US 3-2 with last-gasp winner in dead rubber in LA

In one line
Turkey scored a dramatic last-minute winner to defeat a weakened USA side in a dead-rubber World Cup 2026 group match.
Key facts
Last-gasp winner
Substitute Kaan Ayhan scored in stoppage time to secure Turkey's 3-2 victory over the USA, ending their World Cup 2026 winless streak.
USA's second-string team
The USA made nine changes to their lineup, including omitting four players on yellow cards, fielding a weakened side after already qualifying for the knockout rounds.
Early US lead
Auston Trusty scored in the third minute to give the USA an early lead, marking their third consecutive match with an opening goal.
Turkey's fightback
Turkey equalised twice through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz before Sebastian Berhalter restored parity for the USA with a long-range effort.
Atmosphere and incidents
The match featured a lively crowd, including celebrities, while a late hamstring injury to Trusty and a heated exchange involving Pulisic added drama.
Key statistics
9
Number of changes made by the USA
3
Minutes into the match when the USA scored
7
Number of changes made by Turkey
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 June 2026, 05:15 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsUSATurkeyFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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