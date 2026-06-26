FIFA World Cup 2026 | Turkey salvage pride with consolation win over USA

Key facts

• Last-gasp winner Substitute Kaan Ayhan scored in stoppage time to secure Turkey's 3-2 victory over the USA, ending their World Cup 2026 winless streak.

• USA's second-string team The USA made nine changes to their lineup, including omitting four players on yellow cards, fielding a weakened side after already qualifying for the knockout rounds.

• Early US lead Auston Trusty scored in the third minute to give the USA an early lead, marking their third consecutive match with an opening goal.

• Turkey's fightback Turkey equalised twice through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz before Sebastian Berhalter restored parity for the USA with a long-range effort.