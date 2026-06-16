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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in opener

The first ​half was dominated ⁠by Uruguay but Saudi Arabia took the lead against the run of play in the 41st ⁠minute.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 00:25 IST
FootballSports NewsSaudi ArabiaFIFA World Cup 2026Uruguay

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