FIFA World Cup 2026 | Uruguay's flight to Miami for World Cup match delayed due to airline error

<p>Miami: Uruguay's flight from Mexico to Miami for their World Cup opener was delayed by several hours on Sunday due to an airline error, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">FIFA </a>said.</p><p>Uruguay, who are based in Playa del Carmen, are scheduled to play Saudi Arabia in Group H on Monday.</p><p>"Due to an airline permitting error in Mexico, the Uruguay national team’s departure from Cancun to Miami was delayed. The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused," FIFA said in a statement.</p><p>The governing body added that they were in close contact with the team during the delay and worked with airport and operational partners to help expedite the process and minimise disruption to the team’s travel arrangements.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Amad Diallo's strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador.<p>Coach Marcelo Bielsa told reporters that the delay did not cause problems for his side, while skipper Jose Maria Gimenez added that they made the best of the situation.</p><p>"The travel, we had some complications, it was difficult but we were able to rest in the hotel and get here later," the defender said.</p>