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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Uruguay's flight to Miami for World Cup match delayed due to airline error

Uruguay, who are ​based in Playa del Carmen, are scheduled to play Saudi Arabia in Group H on Monday.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 05:23 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFAMiamiUruguay

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