FIFA World Cup 2026 | US has revoked ticket allocation for fans: Iran FA

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Iranian football fans denied World Cup 2026 tickets days before the tournament amid visa and political tensions.
Key points
• Ticket allocation revoked
Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket allocation was withdrawn days before the tournament, leaving fans unable to attend matches despite prior travel plans.
• Political tensions escalate
Tensions between Iran and the US, including visa disputes, have complicated Iran's participation in the World Cup, forcing a change in their base camp.
• Base camp relocated
Iran moved its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, due to visa processing issues.
• Match schedule affected
Team Melli’s first Group G match is against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by games against Belgium and Egypt.
• Tournament expansion
The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, will feature a record 48 teams.
Key statistics
48
Number of teams in the 2026 World Cup
June 15
Date of Iran's first match
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 09 June 2026, 08:59 IST