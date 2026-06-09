FIFA World Cup 2026 | US has revoked ticket allocation for fans: Iran FA

Iranian football fans denied World Cup 2026 tickets days before the tournament amid visa and political tensions.

Key points

• Ticket allocation revoked Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket allocation was withdrawn days before the tournament, leaving fans unable to attend matches despite prior travel plans.

• Political tensions escalate Tensions between Iran and the US, including visa disputes, have complicated Iran's participation in the World Cup, forcing a change in their base camp.

• Base camp relocated Iran moved its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, due to visa processing issues.

• Match schedule affected Team Melli’s first Group G match is against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by games against Belgium and Egypt.