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FIFA World Cup 2026 | US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

The US doubled their advantage shortly before halftime ‌as Alex Freeman headed home ⁠from close range
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:46 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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