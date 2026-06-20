FIFA World Cup 2026 | US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

<p>Seattle: The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> advanced to the World Cup knockout stage with one game to spare after comfortably beating Australia 2-0 in Group D on Friday.</p><p>The tournament co-hosts went ahead in the 11th minute when Folarin Balogun burst beyond the Australian back line and delivered a pass that defender Cameron Burgess turned into his own net.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh proud to be trailblazer for Sikh community at World Cup. <p>The US doubled their advantage shortly before halftime as Alex Freeman headed home from close range, a goal that was initially ruled out for offside but awarded following a VAR review, sparking jubilant celebrations on a sun-splashed afternoon in the Pacific Northwest.</p><p>The US moved on to six points and into the round of 32. They will conclude Group D against Turkey on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium, while Australia, on three points, face Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.</p>