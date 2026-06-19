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FIFA World Cup 2026 | US seizes more than 50 drones, warns public

The Federal Aviation Administration has barred drones from flying over World ​Cup 2026 matches.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 11:14 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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