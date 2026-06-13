FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA vs Paraguay Match Analysis: Hosts sound early warning with clincical victory

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Hosts USA dominate Paraguay 4-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener with standout performances from Balogun and Pulisic.
Key highlights
• USMNT's dominant display
The USA showcased exceptional skill and possession, dominating Paraguay with 72% of the ball in the first half and creating numerous chances.
• Balogun's brace secures win
Folarin Balogun scored twice in the first half, matching the USMNT's total World Cup goals from Qatar 2022 within just 45 minutes.
• Pulisic breaks assist record
Christian Pulisic provided an assist for the opening goal, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo to become the all-time leading assist provider in FIFA World Cup history.
• Historic World Cup start
The USA's victory continues their trend of advancing past the group stage when winning their opening World Cup match.
• Paraguay's early struggles
An early own-goal and defensive errors left Paraguay trailing 3-0 at half-time, with their morale visibly impacted.
Key statistics
72%
USMNT possession in first half
26
USMNT touches in Paraguay's box
2
Paraguay's touches in USMNT's box
70,492
Attendance at SoFi Stadium
3
Pulisic's World Cup assists
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 13 June 2026, 07:00 IST