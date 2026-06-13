Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA vs Paraguay Match Analysis: Hosts sound early warning with clincical victory

During Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the US had managed to score only three goals in their entire campaign. They matched that in one half.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 07:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA vs Paraguay Match Analysis

In one line
Hosts USA dominate Paraguay 4-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener with standout performances from Balogun and Pulisic.
Key highlights
USMNT's dominant display
The USA showcased exceptional skill and possession, dominating Paraguay with 72% of the ball in the first half and creating numerous chances.
Balogun's brace secures win
Folarin Balogun scored twice in the first half, matching the USMNT's total World Cup goals from Qatar 2022 within just 45 minutes.
Pulisic breaks assist record
Christian Pulisic provided an assist for the opening goal, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo to become the all-time leading assist provider in FIFA World Cup history.
Historic World Cup start
The USA's victory continues their trend of advancing past the group stage when winning their opening World Cup match.
Paraguay's early struggles
An early own-goal and defensive errors left Paraguay trailing 3-0 at half-time, with their morale visibly impacted.
Key statistics
72%
USMNT possession in first half
26
USMNT touches in Paraguay's box
2
Paraguay's touches in USMNT's box
70,492
Attendance at SoFi Stadium
3
Pulisic's World Cup assists
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 07:00 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsUSAWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Paraguay

Follow us on :

Follow Us