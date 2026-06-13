FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA vs Paraguay Match Analysis: Hosts sound early warning with clincical victory

Hosts USA dominate Paraguay 4-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener with standout performances from Balogun and Pulisic.

Key highlights

• USMNT's dominant display The USA showcased exceptional skill and possession, dominating Paraguay with 72% of the ball in the first half and creating numerous chances.

• Balogun's brace secures win Folarin Balogun scored twice in the first half, matching the USMNT's total World Cup goals from Qatar 2022 within just 45 minutes.

• Pulisic breaks assist record Christian Pulisic provided an assist for the opening goal, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo to become the all-time leading assist provider in FIFA World Cup history.

• Historic World Cup start The USA's victory continues their trend of advancing past the group stage when winning their opening World Cup match.