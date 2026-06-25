FIFA World Cup 2026 | Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts

<p>Miami: Vinicius Junior scored twice as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil </a>romped into the second round of the World Cup as Group C winners with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, a result that left the Scots relying on other results going their way to progress.</p><p>The electric Real Madrid forward opened the scoring courtesy of a Scottish mix-up in the seventh minute and added his second with a header in first-half stoppage time before Matheus Cunha rounded out the scoring on the hour mark.</p>.FIFA 2026 | Switzerland secure World Cup group victory with 2-1 win over Canada.<p>The comfortable win, which featured the return after a long absence of Neymar, combined with Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti put Brazil on the road to Houston, where they will meet the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden next Monday.</p><p>Scotland, who disappointed their Tartan Army with a timid and error-prone display in the first half, will now hope to advance as one of the eight third-placed teams with the best records over the 12 groups. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)</p>