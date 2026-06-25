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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts

The comfortable win, which featured ‌the return after a ‌long absence of Neymar, combined ‌with Morocco's 4-2 win over ‌Haiti.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 00:14 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 00:14 IST
FootballSports NewsBrazilScotlandFIFA World Cup 2026

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