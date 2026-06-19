FIFA World Cup 2026 | Watch: Qatar, Canada players get into ugly scuffle after the final whistle

<p>An ugly scuffle broke out after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>Group B match between Canada and two-time Asian champions Qatar at Vancouver's BC Place, which the co-hosts won 6-0. </p><p>Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a broken leg after a tackle that left team-mates shaken and coach Jesse Marsch lamenting an injury that turned a night of celebration into one of anguish.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Canada's Ismael Kone stretchered off with leg injury in win over Qatar.<p>The 24-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after Qatar's Assim Madibo caught him from behind in the 54th minute, with Marsch saying the sound of the impact was audible from the sidelines.</p><p>Kone was taken to hospital to prepare for surgery, dealing a significant blow to a Canada side that moved top of Group B with four points from two matches and firmly in contention to reach the knockout round of the expanded 48-team tournament.</p><p>As the final whistle was blown tempers flared as players from both teams and the support staff were seen having a go at each each other. </p>.<p>Marsch got involved in a tense exchange with his Qatari counterpart Julen Lopetegui as both coaches were not happy with the on-field scuffles.</p><p>Marsch said Madibo visited Canada's dressing room to apologise to Kone, a gesture the manager appreciated, though he reserved his anger for the reaction of the Qatar bench.</p><p>"I don't understand a reaction from their entire bench to try to start a fight about it being a red card when a clear foul just happened that broke a player's leg," Marsch said. "So, strange behavior."</p><p>Madibo, who had initially been given a yellow card for the tackle, was sent off after it was upgraded to red following a VAR review -- the second Qatari dismissal after Homam Al Amin was given his marching orders in the first half.</p><p>Lopetegui defended his players. "It was a very tough match for many reasons. The players did their best. It was very difficult to face this match with two players less with this environment."</p><p>Qatar , who ware last in the group, still have a chance to reach the knockout roundas they faces Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday in Seattle while Canada take on Switzerland. </p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>