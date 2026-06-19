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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Watch: Qatar, Canada players get into ugly scuffle after the final whistle

Canada's Ismael Kone suffered a broken leg after a tackle that left coach Jesse Marsch lamenting an injury that turned a night of celebration into one ⁠of anguish.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 07:24 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsCanadaFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupQatarFIFA World Cup 2026controversies

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