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FIFA World Cup 2026 | What do we think when we think about Lionel Messi?

If anyone expected the 2026 World Cup to be a tribute act for the Argentinian talisman, that line of thought has been buried.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:53 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | What do we think when we think about Lionel Messi?

In one line
Lionel Messi's enduring brilliance and records at the 2026 FIFA World Cup redefine footballing greatness.
Key points
GOAT status cemented
Messi's longevity and achievements silence critics, reinforcing his claim as the Greatest of All Time in football.
Unstoppable legacy
His World Cup opener hat-trick against Algeria showcased his signature style, tactical genius, and record-breaking feats.
Ubiquitous influence
Messi's global presence transcends sport, making him a cultural icon whose name is synonymous with excellence.
Eternal performance
Despite age, Messi remains a master of big moments, adapting to modern football's fast-paced, high-impact demands.
Inmessionante mastery
A Spanish neologism coined for Messi, encapsulating his unparalleled ability to play football perfectly and self-improve.
Key statistics
16
Messi's World Cup goals
200
Messi's appearances for Argentina
120
Messi's goals for Argentina
38-39
Messi's age during 2026 World Cup
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:53 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsLionel MessiWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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