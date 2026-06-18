FIFA World Cup 2026 | While other legends delivered, Cristiano Ronaldo fails to get going

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Cristiano Ronaldo struggled in Portugal's opening World Cup 2026 match, contrasting with other legends' standout performances.
Key highlights
• Ronaldo's disappointing start
The 41-year-old Portuguese icon failed to score, assist, or create chances in Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo, extending his World Cup scoreless streak.
• Other legends shine
Messi, Mbappé, Kane, and Haaland delivered standout performances in their opening matches, securing victories for their nations.
• Messi breaks records
At 38, Messi became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, surpassing Ronaldo's previous record set at age 33.
• Portugal's group stage challenge
Portugal now face Uzbekistan in their next match after a lacklustre start, with pressure mounting on Ronaldo to deliver.
Key statistics
5 straight matches
Ronaldo's World Cup scoreless streak
10 consecutive games
Ronaldo's major tournament goal drought
38 years old
Messi's age at World Cup hat-trick
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 June 2026, 06:37 IST