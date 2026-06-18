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FIFA World Cup 2026 | While other legends delivered, Cristiano Ronaldo fails to get going

The Portuguese icon found it difficult to keep up with the superstars of the world and had a frustrating beginning to his 2026 World Cup campaign.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:37 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | While other legends delivered, Cristiano Ronaldo fails to get going

In one line
Cristiano Ronaldo struggled in Portugal's opening World Cup 2026 match, contrasting with other legends' standout performances.
Key highlights
Ronaldo's disappointing start
The 41-year-old Portuguese icon failed to score, assist, or create chances in Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo, extending his World Cup scoreless streak.
Other legends shine
Messi, Mbappé, Kane, and Haaland delivered standout performances in their opening matches, securing victories for their nations.
Messi breaks records
At 38, Messi became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, surpassing Ronaldo's previous record set at age 33.
Portugal's group stage challenge
Portugal now face Uzbekistan in their next match after a lacklustre start, with pressure mounting on Ronaldo to deliver.
Key statistics
5 straight matches
Ronaldo's World Cup scoreless streak
10 consecutive games
Ronaldo's major tournament goal drought
38 years old
Messi's age at World Cup hat-trick
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:37 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsCristiano RonaldoFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupportugalFIFA World Cup 2026

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