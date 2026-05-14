Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Uncertainty looms over FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in India amid ongoing negotiations and legal petition.
Key points
• No broadcast rights secured
As of now, no Indian broadcaster has acquired the rights to air the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in the country.
• Legal intervention sought
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, urging the government to acquire rights for key matches via Prasar Bharti.
• Negotiations ongoing
FIFA confirmed that media rights discussions in India are still confidential and ongoing, with price disagreements persisting.
• Price dispute unresolved
FIFA reportedly lowered its asking price from $100m to $35m, but Indian broadcasters bid only $20m, leading to a deadlock.
• JioHotstar in advanced talks
Despite delays, JioHotstar remains in advanced negotiations with FIFA to secure broadcast rights for the tournament.
Key statistics
June 11 to July 19
FIFA World Cup 2026 duration
Over 110 million
Qatar 2022 World Cup digital viewership
$100m
FIFA's initial asking price for media rights
$35m
FIFA's revised asking price
$20m
Indian broadcasters' bid price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 14 May 2026, 06:06 IST