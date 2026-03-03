<p>Though countries pulling out of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">FIFA World Cup</a> is a rare unlike say in other sports like, pressure is mounting on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> to pull out of the 2026 edition following the global unrest precipitated by the US-Israeli strikes on the Persian country.</p><p>At the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> to be co-hosted by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/usa">USA</a>, Mexico and Canada, that is set to begin in 100 day's time, Iran are drawn in Group G along with New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | 100-day countdown begins amidst geopolitical uncertainty.<p>As per schedule, Iran is team due to play two of its group matches in Los Angeles (June 15 vs New Zealand, June 21 vs Belgium) and on in Seattle (June 26 vs Egypt). </p><p>As per the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">FIFA</a> rankings, Iran are currently perched 20th and <em>Team Melli</em> have so far appeared in six World Cups -- 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022.</p><p>They have never been ranked lower than 24 since the Qatar 2022 World Cup.</p><p>A powerhouse in Asian football, Team Melli has produced some of the greatest footballers of all times including Ali Daei, who is the the continent's all-time top goal scorer (108 goals) in international football.</p><p>Iran was among the second-seeded teams when the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw was held in Washington in December.</p><p>However given the highly volatile geopolitical situation, it remains to be seen if the Iranian football federation could refuse to send its team to the 48-nation tournament that starts on June 11. There is even a chance of the Trump administration effectively blocking Team Melli.</p><p>Iran Football Federation chief Mehdi Taj was candid while saying, "What's certain is that after this attack, we can't be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope." </p><p>The game's global governing body has so far refused to make any comment. </p><p>If they indeed take the field, there will be no dearth of supporters as Iran is likely to be supported in stadiums by its diaspora in the US.</p><p>During the 2015 AFC Asian Cup in Sydney, in one of the pre-match press conferences, the then Iran coach Carlos Queiroz was specifically asked why women were not being allowed inside the stadium to which the Portuguese taskmaster replied 'am I allowed to answer this question'?</p><p>Now that women fans have been have been allowed entry into the stadium, such questions and diatribes will not be be part of FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-match pressers if Iran indeed make the trip to US.</p><p><strong>Repercussions</strong></p><p>If Iran pulls out, they will face disciplinary action and fine from FIFA and Team Melli would also would risk being excluded by the game's global governing body from qualifying for the next World Cup.</p><p>The Iran Football Federation would also end up forfeiting at least $10.5 million.</p><p><strong>Who will replace Iran if they pull out?</strong></p><p>Though Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has also not made an official statement, in case Iran pulls out, the likely replacement from the continent would be either Iraq or UAE.</p><p>Iraq and the UAE were effectively the ninth and 10th-ranked Asian teams through the various qualifying groups and advanced to a two-legged play-off last November.</p><p>It would be travesty of justice if Iran opts out as they were one of the earlier qualifiers for the 2026 with them earning one of eight guaranteed places allocated to AFC.</p><p>Football fans across the world are keeping their fingers crossed and they would be hoping for Team Melli to make the trip to the US.</p>