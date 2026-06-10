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Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Will this be a tournament to remember for Belgium?

The Red Devils come into this World Cup with strong names, but the dreaded memory of Qatar 2022 still looms over their heads.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:19 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsBelgiumKevin De BruyneFifa world cupRomelu LukakuFIFA World Cup 2026Football tournament

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