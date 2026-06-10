FIFA World Cup 2026 | Will this be a tournament to remember for Belgium?

<p>Belgium enters the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>with both high expectations and unfinished business. For much of the last couple decades, the European giants had some of the best world-class players in their squad — but could not convert the quality into victories when it mattered. </p><p>Currently ranked ninth in the men’s official FIFA rankings, they are armed with a dangerous squad this time around, too. With 25 out of the 26 Red Devils playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues, they still have opportunities to prove themselves dangerous in this year’s tournament. Whether this is their redemption story or yet another run to forget, is a question yet to be answered. </p><p><br><strong>QATAR ‘22: A NIGHTMARE TO FORGET </strong></p><p>Saying the Belgians’ World Cup in 2022 ended in disappointment is an understatement. </p><p>They failed to get past even their group stage for the first since 1998, their unconvincing performances highlighted by visible tension among the players, lack of quality football and strikers constantly missing big chances. </p><p>Their opening match against Canada was a difficult 1-0 victory, as Belgium just managed to scrape a goal while relying on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on any defensive capabilities. Their next match came as a shock 0-2 defeat to underdogs Morocco, where Belgium’s ability to penetrate the defense and get shots off inside the box was rendered nil. The final nail in the coffin was a 0-0 draw against the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia bringing their campaign to an end. </p><p><br><strong>RUSSIA ‘18: DISAPPOINTMENT CLOUDED BY LAST-MINUTE SUCCESS</strong></p><p>Four years prior, the Red Devils went on a historic run deep into the competition. Often considered the nation’s greatest footballing achievement, Belgium topped their group with winning all their matches against Panama, Tunisia and England. They went on to beat a tough Japan and South American giants Brazil to make it to the semifinals, where they fell 0-1 to a growing French team. </p><p>But a saviour to make sure their run did not end in complete disappointment, disguised in the form of the third place match, saw the Belgians triumph over the English 2-0. 2018’s FIFA World Cup showcased the full potential of Belgium’s golden generation and demonstrated how hope to compete against the very best was still very much a reality. </p><p><br><strong>LOOKING AHEAD TO NORTH AMERICA ‘26: </strong></p><p>Today, Belgium appears to be their usual self: Hungry, prepared and confident in its players. </p><p>Recent international friendlies have largely played out in their favor, beginning with an impressive 5-2 victory over one of the hosts -- USA -- in April. Attacking quality showed out and gave them the morale boost they very much needed. A 1-1 draw against bordering hosts Mexico calmed the celebrations and exposed their need for improvement in the midfield and consistency. </p><p>But it seemed to have worked, as Belgium went on to beat Croatia, a team that has proved their worth on the global stage again and again, 2 goals to zero. Their most recent victory came just a week ago against Tunisia, where all ends of the field were covered, from attacking all the way to goalkeeping, and the Red Devils won 5-0. </p><p>This combination of strong, learning performances gives the feeling that Belgium may be entering this tournament with a point to prove. Only a handful of teams can boast the Belgian National Football Team’s experience and talent. </p><p>Courtois, standing at 6 foot 7 inches tall, between the posts, renowned as one of the world’s best goalkeepers and top-notch shot-stopping ability. All eyes on the midfield will be on Premier League great Kevin De Bruyne to be the squad’s creative force and provide leadership and morale. </p><p>On the wings, Belgium brings in exciting new talent Jeremy Doku after his great season with Manchester City. In his World Cup debut, the Red Devils will want to make strategic use of his explosive dribbling and finesse shots. Leandro Trossard on the other end enters the competition after winning the Premier League, carrying momentum and confidence into the squad. </p><p>Romelu Lukaku remains a familiar face at the front of the attack. His physicality and goal-scoring ability make him a dangerous opponent for defenders. The veteran will have some regrets with his performance in 2022 against Croatia in the group stage, and will want to redeem himself on the international stage. </p><p>Belgium’s group stage draw seems to favour their chances of making it to the knockouts. African attacking power with Egypt, an unpredictable Iran and the only team in the tournament from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), New Zealand. </p><p>Led by attacking stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, Egypt are ranked 29th in the world and are confident about their forward firepower as well as defensive backs. They will pose the most difficult challenge of all. But with an unstable midfield and Belgium’s attack, the Red Devils are favoured to get a rough win. </p><p>Iran, ranked 20th, will not go down without a fight for a full 90 minutes. Team Melli's recent performances in international games gives them the confidence they need. The victory still favours Belgium, with a more complete team and better quality of skilled players. </p><p>New Zealand is ranked 85th in the world. The All Whites lack experience with European and American styles of football with essentially no competition in the OFC. Belgium will just be too much for them and the Red Devils are to get the win comfortably. </p><p>To add to Belgium’s confidence, their group rivals’ performance history in the World Cup does not match their own in any way. None of the three opponents have ever progressed beyond the group stage of a World Cup and furthermore, neither Egypt nor New Zealand has ever won a World Cup match. </p><p><br><strong>A POTENTIAL DARK HORSE?</strong></p><p>Belgium enters the FIFA World Cup 2026 with players capable of taking the nation deep into the tournament. The memories of Qatar and Russia will no doubt serve as motivation. </p><p>With world-class players in key positions, strong recent form and a favourable group draw, the Red Devils appear well positioned to begin their campaign successfully.</p><p>For a nation still chasing its first World Cup title, that journey might just be starting now. </p><p><strong>Belgium squad:</strong> </p><p><strong>Goalkeepers:</strong> Thibaut Courtois Senne Lammens Mike Penders</p><p><strong>Defenders:</strong> Timothy Castagne Zeno Debast Maxim De Cuyper Koni De Winter Brandon Mechele Thomas Meunier Nathan Ngoy Joaquin Seys Arthur Theate</p><p><strong>Midfielders:</strong> Kevin De Bruyne Amadou Onana Nicolas Raskin Youri Tielemans Hans Vanaken Axel Witsel</p><p><strong>Forwards:</strong> Charles De Ketelaere Jeremy Doku Matias Fernandez-Pardo Romelu Lukaku Dodi Lukebakio Diego Moreira Alexis Saelemekars Leandro Trossard</p>