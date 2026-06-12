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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Zee5 livestream glitches spark fan fury on opening night

A series of constant buffers, outages and errors during the opening ceremony ruined the viewing experience for Indian fans.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:11 IST
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