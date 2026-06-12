FIFA World Cup 2026 | Zee5 livestream glitches spark fan fury on opening night

<p>As millions of Indian football fans stayed awake until midnight to watch the opening ceremony and game of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a>, widespread glitches broke out — rendering the stream unwatchable and the excitement of fans nil. </p><p>Zee5 took the last-minute jump to become India’s primary broadcaster provider for the FIFA World Cup early in June, buying the right to stream 38 various FIFA events through 2034. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Co-hosts Mexico fire the first salvo.<p>The praise that fans around the country had for the media company quickly turned into fury and hatred for Zee5’s poor handling of the opening streams. </p><p>A rocky start to the World Cup experience for many Indians, their complaints and protests are taking over social media. With this being only the first day, Zee5 has the opportunity to rectify their streaming services for loyal football fans.</p><p>There are 103 matches in 37 more days to come, and Indian fans have no choice but to hope they can watch the world’s most beloved tournament.</p>