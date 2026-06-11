FIFA World Cup kicks off amid shadow of war

<p>Amidst the long shadow of the war, involving two participating teams, the 23th edition of the FIFA World Cup commences in northern America on Thursday with Mexico, taking on South Africa in Mexico City.</p>.<p>With the USA, one of the hosts along with Mexico and Canada, launching war on Iran, one of the qualifiers for the finals from Asia, doubts lingered over the gulf nation’s participation in the extravaganza. US president Donald Trump’s veiled threat, passed on as suggestion, that it wouldn’t be safe for Iran’s team to play in his country further complicated the issue.</p>.<p>Amid this crisis, strict immigrant policies to the US and exorbitant ticket prices for the matches, marred the build up to the most anticipated sporting gala in the world. </p>.FIFA World Cup | Brazil face tough transition.<p>Hopefully, when the ball is kicked on Friday morning (12.30 am IST), the beautiful game would dominate the conversation; geopolitical discussion would take a back seat while Lionel Messi’s brilliance and Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for missing glory form the narrative; brilliant goals, stunning upsets and heartbreaking losses will replace news of innocent lives being lost and planes being shot.</p>.<p>For the next 40 days, hopefully, the world would be a happy place <br>to live. </p>.<p>FIFA 2026 World Cup in numbers Teams: 48 Players: </p><p>1048 Matches: 104 Stadiums: 16 Days: 39 Host countries: 3 Debutants: 4 Trivia Brazil, with five, have the most number of FIFA World Cup titles but their last championship came in 2002 Argentina’s Lionel Messi has the most World Cup appearances with 26. Four-time champions Italy are the first former winners to miss three FIFA World Cups on the bounce (2018, 2022, 2026). </p>.<p>Football fever grips B'luru As the FIFA World Cup kicks off football fever has gripped Bengaluru. From late-night screenings to friendly tournaments across neighbourhoods supporters are gearing up for a month of celebration.</p>