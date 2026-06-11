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FIFA World Cup kicks off amid shadow of war

Amid this crisis, strict immigrant policies to the US and exorbitant ticket prices for the matches, marred the build up to the most anticipated sporting gala in the world.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 00:22 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 00:22 IST
FootballFIFA World Cup 2026

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