FIFA WC: Messi wears robe given by Emir of Qatar

FIFA World Cup: Messi wears robe given by Emir of Qatar while lifting trophy

Messi draped the robe in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 22:10 ist
Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Credit: AFP Photo

In a nail-biting FIFA World Cup final match that stretched till the penalty round, Argentina defeated France to lift the coveted world cup trophy. During the crowning moment, Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi grabbed fans’ attention by wearing a robe given by the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. 

The bisht, a robe worn by Messi, is made of camel hair and goat wool which royal people and religious leaders wear in the Arab world on special occasions, as per The Indian Express report.

Messi draped the robe in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. However, Messi later removed it and wore jersey with three stars on it, signifying 1978, 1986 and 2022 titles, during the team photo.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 after extra time. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Argentina
France
Sports News
Football
2022 FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi

What's Brewing

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

 