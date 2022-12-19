FIFA World Cup: Messi wears robe given by Emir of Qatar while lifting trophy

In a nail-biting FIFA World Cup final match that stretched till the penalty round, Argentina defeated France to lift the coveted world cup trophy. During the crowning moment, Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi grabbed fans’ attention by wearing a robe given by the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.
The bisht, a robe worn by Messi, is made of camel hair and goat wool which royal people and religious leaders wear in the Arab world on special occasions, as per The Indian Express report.
Messi draped the robe in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. However, Messi later removed it and wore jersey with three stars on it, signifying 1978, 1986 and 2022 titles, during the team photo.
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 after extra time.
