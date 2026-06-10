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FIFA World Cup | Power still lies in Europe

Questions, however, linger over defensive consistency and the lack of a dominant No. 9 but their depth and cohesion make the 2010 champions genuine title frontrunners.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 20:56 IST
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Jamal Musiala Germany
Jamal Musiala Germany
Kylian Mbappe France
Kylian Mbappe France
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Harry Kane England
Harry Kane England
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Published 10 June 2026, 20:56 IST
FootballSports NewsEuropeFIFA

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