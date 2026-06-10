FIFA World Cup | Power still lies in Europe

<p>Europe’s grip on the World Cup narrative remains as firm as ever even after Argentina broke the continental streak in Qatar 2022. The depth of the European powerhouse and the sheer talent pool across top leagues ensure the balance of power still tilts its way. Heading into 2026, the continent once again supplies the bulk of favourites, blending tradition with a new wave of match-defining stars. </p><p>DH's Aditya K Halder takes a look. </p>.<p>France</p>.<p>Few squads can rival the depth of two-time champions France with Kylian Mbappe leading a frighteningly talented attack. They are further backed by a midfield of power & endurance and a defence of physique & balance, making France perennial contenders. Also, this being head coach Didier Deschamps’ final tournament adds emotional weight to an already driven group after finishing runners-up in Qatar. While integrating new faces like Michael Olise, Desire Doue, among others adds the pinch of mystery, their track record of reaching the latter stages makes anything less than a semifinal appearance feel underwhelming.</p>.<p>Spain</p>.<p>Spain arrive as one of the most complete sides in the tournament. Exuding confidence of their Euro 2024 triumph, the Red Fury combine their traditional midfield mastery through Rodri and Pedri with explosive wing play led by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Their possession-heavy system under coach Luis de la Fuente feels both modern and ruthless with crucial tactical tweaks. Questions, however, linger over defensive consistency and the lack of a dominant No. 9 but their depth and cohesion make the 2010 champions genuine title frontrunners.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | From giant cut-outs in paddy fields to big screens, football fever grips Kerala.<p>Germany</p>.<p>For four-time champions Germany, this World Cup is about redemption after consecutive group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. Julian Nagelsmann has overseen a revival built on fluid attacking play and youthful flair in Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who also provide the creative heartbeat. The duo is supported by experienced figures like Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger. Saying that, the 2014 champions' defensive frailties and recent tournament scars remain concerns. However, if momentum builds, Germany have the tools to push deep into the knockout rounds.</p>.<p>Portugal</p>.<p>Portugal carry both nostalgia and promise into 2026 with Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell World Cup providing a compelling narrative. However, this is far from a one-man team with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and a new generation of midfielders dictating play. Portugal boast one of their most balanced squads ever but the challenge lies in managing Ronaldo’s role while ensuring tactical fluidity. If coach Roberto Martinez manages to strike that balance, two-time semifinalists are dangerous outsiders with real title ambitions.</p>.<p>England</p><p>There is a familiar mix of hope and scrutiny surrounding England. Under German coach Thomas Tuchel, the 1966 champions have embraced a more pragmatic edge, leaning on a spine of stars like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. Their qualifying dominance (unbeaten in Group K) confirmed their potential, but recent displays have raised questions about creativity and tempo. Omissions of names like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold have sparked debate but the depth remains undeniable. If Tuchel can find the right rhythm, England have the capability to finally turn promise into silverware.</p>