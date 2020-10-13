Five positive in latest Premier League Covid-19 tests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2020, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 02:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Premier League said on Monday that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 5 October and Sunday 11 October, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were five new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in six rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
English Premier League
EPL
United Kingdom

